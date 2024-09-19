Hasan Mahmud puts India in trouble at lunch

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud came up with gem of pace bowling as Bangladesh dominated the morning session of the first day of

the two-match series opening Test against India at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Hasan claimed 3-14 as India reached 88-3 at lunch, giving Bangladesh a hope that they can break the win-jinx against the neighbouring country this time around.

After the captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first, Hasan was all over against India, troubling them with swing and pace that was too tough to handle for the Indian star batters, who are historically vulnerable when the pitch assists the bowlers who can move the ball in both ways.

Hasan drew blood first when he unsettled Indian opener and captain Rohit Sharma with wobble seam. Rohit, who scored 6, only can edge to second slip where his opposite number Shanto made no mistakes to take the catch.

In his next over, Hasan gave Bangladesh a double delight as Shubman Gill nicked a delivery going down the leg side for eight-ball-duck.

Hasan’s next victim was Virat Kohli, who is considered as one of the best batters in the world now. But over the last five years, his dipping form raised a question whether he should be termed as one of the best batters in Test format.

And he once again proved as to why the question raised. Hasan bowled a delivery touch shorter and outside off and unlike other best batters, Kohli hased this to gift his wicket after scoring just 6.

Kohli’s dismissal left India at tricky 34-3 in just 10th over as Bangladesh sensed an opportunity to expose India’s tail early.

However India’s new sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishab Pant, playing his first Test after the deadly car accident, resisted to help the side see off the morning session without further trouble.

Jaiswal was batting on 37 with Pant on 33.