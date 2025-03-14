UN chief backs Bangladesh reforms, voices concern over Rohingya aid cuts

Visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres today expressed his full support for the reform process initiated by Bangladesh’s Interim Government and voiced concern for declining humanitarian aid for more than a million Rohingya refugees living in the country’s southeast.

The UN Secretary General, who arrived here on a four- day visit on Thursday, reaffirmed the UN’s commitment for Bangladesh’s reform agenda and voiced his concern for “one of the most discriminated peoples” in the world during a meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in the capital.

“I want to express our total commitment to the reform process. We are here to support your reforms. We wish you all the best. Whatever we can do, let us know,” the UN Secretary General told Professor Yunus during his hour-long meeting.

He hoped the reforms would lead to a free and fair election and a “real transformation” of the country. “I know the process of reforms can be complex,” he said.

Guterres said he was also here to express solidarity with Myanmar’s forcibly displaced Rohingya people during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“I’ve never seen a population so discriminated against. The international community is forgetting the Rohingya,” the UN Secretary General said as he voiced his deep concern over declining humanitarian aid for the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees who live in camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district.

“(Aid) cuts are a crime,” he said, adding that Western nations were now doubling up on defense spending while humanitarian aid is squeezed across the globe.

Guterres also expressed the UN’s “enormous gratitude” to Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya refugees. “Bangladesh has been extremely generous to the Rohingya people.”

“Rohingyas are a special case for me,” he added.

Professor Yunus thanked the UN Secretary General for visiting the country at such a crucial time.

“You couldn’t come at a better time. Your visit is timely not only for the Rohingya people but also for Bangladesh,” he said.

The Chief Adviser briefed Guterres about the reform process, saying about 10 political parties have already submitted their responses to the reports of the six reform commissions constituted by the interim government.

Professor Yunus said once the parties agreed to the recommendations of the six commissions, they would sign a July Charter, which would be the blueprint for country’s democratic transition and implementation of the political, judicial, electoral, administrative, anti-corruption and police reforms.

He said election could be held in December provided the political parties agreed to “a short package” of reforms, but it will be held by June next year if the parties settled for “a larger package” of reforms.

The Chief Adviser reaffirmed his commitment to holding “free, fair and participatory elections.”

Prof Yunus sought the support of the UN Secretary General for the dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in the western Rakhine state in Myanmar and in the meantime mobilising adequate food and humanitarian assistance for the 1.2 million refugees.

“We are trying to raise attention of the plight of the Rohingya people. The world should know how they are suffering. There is a feeling frustration,” he said.

The UN Secretary General said he would do his best to resolve the Rohingya crisis and would try to mobilize support for them, giving priority to the Rohingyas.

Guterres lauded the contribution of the Bangladesh peacekeeping forces in maintaining peace and stability in some of the troubled corners of the world.

“Bangladesh peace keeping forces are very important for us,” the UN Secretary General said, adding their engagements have been “extraordinary”, and “added that Bangladesh acts in the frontline for a fairer world.”

Professor Yunus also praised the Bangladesh peace keepers, saying Bangladesh military gets unique exposure in these assignments. “The deployments mean a lot to us,” he said.

Geopolitics and the status of SAARC and Bangladesh’s relationships with neighbours were also featured in the talks, with Professor Yunus highlighting his efforts to revive the South Asian regional forum.

He said Bangladesh also wants to become a member of the ASEAN in an effort to boost trade and investment with the Southeast Asian nations.

The Chief Adviser also highlighted his proposal to create a South Asia grid involving Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and India to tap and import huge hydropower from the Himalayan nations.

He said Bangladesh was building a series of ports in the country’s Chittagong region in a bid to transform the country into “an economic hub”, connecting Bangladesh with the landlocked countries of Nepal and Bhutan and India’s Northeastern region.

Prof Yunus said the interim government has been fully supported by almost every country in the world, including the United States, European Union, China and Japan.

About the state of the economy, the Chief Adviser said his government has inherited a ruined economy with a broken banking sector, dwindling reserves and destroyed institutions.

“The economy has now been solidified. Exports have been growing for months. Foreign exchange reserves are also better,” he said.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh economy has made a turnaround to an extent that the interim government has now decided the country would make graduation from LDC nation next year (2026).

“We are taking full preparations for LDC graduation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser also outlined his government’s efforts to bring back tens of billions of dollars stolen by the leadership and cronies of the previous government. Some $234 billion dollars have been siphoned off during the 16-year-long dictatorship, he said.

“We are trying to get back the money. But this is a complex and lengthy process,” he added.

The Secretary General said that it all reminded him of his time during the revolutionary days in 1974 in Portugal.

Prof Yunus also thanked the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk for the work of the UN fact-finding mission, which documented atrocities and potential crimes against humanity committed by the Sheikh Hasina government.

“He did a fantastic work. They documented the crimes just right after the atrocities were committed. Let them come back again and do more work,” he said.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, High Representative of the Chief Adviser, Dr. Khalilur Rahman and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed were present during the meeting.

UN Under Secretary General Rabab Fatima and UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis also attended the meeting.