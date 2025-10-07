UN Resident Coordinator meets CA, lauds his “highly successful” NY visit

United Nations Resident Coordinator here Gwyn Lewis today praised Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for his “highly successful” visit to New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he paid a farewell call on him at the State Guest House Jamuna.

“During the meeting, Lewis commended the Chief Adviser for his highly successful mission to New York during High-Level Week when the professor joined the 80th session of the UN General Assembly last month, held bilateral meetings with more than a dozen world leaders and spoke at the landmark UN conference on the Rohingya crisis,” said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Lewis highlighted the powerful demonstration of national unity reflected in the diverse composition of the Bangladesh delegation, as it for the first time included six leaders of major political parties.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration, innovation, and inclusive growth as Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming national elections in February next year and enters a new chapter in its development journey.

Reflecting on her tenure, Lewis shared, “Serving the people of Bangladesh over the past three and a half years has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my career.”

“I have witnessed firsthand the resilience, creativity, and generosity that define this nation. Working alongside government, civil society, and development partners has been deeply inspiring,” she said.

“I hold immense respect for Professor Yunus and his lifelong dedication to social innovation and equity-his leadership continues to inspire millions around the world and shape global thinking on inclusive development,” Lewis added.

According to the release, during Lewis’s tenure, under the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2022-2026), the United Nations has partnered with the government of Bangladesh to deliver impactful programmes aligned with the country’s 8th Five-Year Plan.

These efforts span five strategic priorities: inclusive economic development, equitable human well-being, environmental resilience, participatory governance, and gender equality.

A landmark achievement during this period was the opening of a new OHCHR mission in Dhaka, strengthening the UN’s human rights presence and deepening engagement on rights-based development.

The UN also played a pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh’s preparation for graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status while advancing reforms in the labour sector and health and education systems.

Climate action remained a cross-cutting priority, with integrated programming to strengthen environmental sustainability and disaster preparedness.

Lewis further praised Bangladesh’s leadership in global initiatives such as Early Warning for All, Transforming Education, and the Food Systems Summit, all of which saw significant progress in 2023.

“Our partnership with Bangladesh is rooted in shared values and a vision for a prosperous, climate-resilient future,” she said.

“We remain committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, with gender equality and human rights embedded in all our efforts,” Lewis added.