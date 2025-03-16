UN Secretary General Guterres leaves Dhaka

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres left here at 9:55am today ending his successful four-day visit.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Chief Adviser’s High Representative for Rohingya Crisis Khalilur Rahman saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Before his departure, the UN secretary general spoke to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus over phone and exchanged farewell greetings.

During the visit, Guterres held meetings with the chief adviser and other high officials, visited the Rohingya camps to share Ramadan Solidarity and have Iftar with about one million Rohingyas when he was accompanied by the chief adviser.

The UN secretary general also joined roundtable discussions with members of the National Consensus Building Commission, political leaders, Bangladeshi youths, and civil society members.