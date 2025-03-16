বাংলা
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » UN Secretary General Guterres leaves Dhaka
National

UN Secretary General Guterres leaves Dhaka

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 1 minutes read

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres left here at 9:55am today ending his successful four-day visit.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Chief Adviser’s High Representative for Rohingya Crisis Khalilur Rahman saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Before his departure, the UN secretary general spoke to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus over phone and exchanged farewell greetings.

During the visit, Guterres held meetings with the chief adviser and other high officials, visited the Rohingya camps to share Ramadan Solidarity and have Iftar with about one million Rohingyas when he was accompanied by the chief adviser.

The UN secretary general also joined roundtable discussions with members of the National Consensus Building Commission, political leaders, Bangladeshi youths, and civil society members.

You may also like

Chief Adviser goes to China Mar 26, meets President Xi Mar 28: Shafiqul

UN chief backs Bangladesh reforms, voices concern over Rohingya aid cuts

CA visits construction works of Cox’s Bazar airport

CA mourns death of Magura rape victim, orders legal actions against perpetrators

Govt sends MLARs to UAE, US, UK seeking Saifuzzaman’s assets attachments

Finance Adviser hopeful of bringing back a section of laundered money within this year

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

CA visits construction works of Cox’s Bazar airport
CA mourns death of Magura rape victim, orders legal actions against perpetrators
Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire
Arrest warrant issued against Hasina, 4 others over Shapla Chattar genocide

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More