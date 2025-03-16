বাংলা
Chief Adviser goes to China Mar 26, meets President Xi Mar 28: Shafiqul

by Salauddin
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to visit China on 26 March and his visit will take Bangladesh-China relations to a new height, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

“On March 27, Prof Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world,” he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen today called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here to discuss the upcoming China tour of the Chief Adviser.

Highlighting the outcomes of the meeting, Alam said the Boao Forum for Asia is called Davos of the East where top leaders of Asia and different countries and chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global firms participate.

On the sidelines of the forum, he said, the Chief Adviser is likely to have meetings with CEOs of some companies.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on 28 March, the press secretary said.

He said issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed in the meeting.

Bangladesh wants to take its relations with China to a new height aiming to turn Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub, he said, adding, “They (China) think that this would be the most important visit by the Bangladeshi leader.”

