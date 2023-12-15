UN statement goes against BNP-Jamaat: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said they welcomed the call of the United Nations while its statement went against the BNP-Jamaat clique which announced to resist the elections.

He said this while talking to journalists after joining a view-exchange meeting with newly elected executive body of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at his Minto Road official residence.

Hasan said the people know who is creating obstacles to voting and trying to resist the election as BNP-Jamaat announced that they would resist the polls.

BNP-Jamaat clique is trying to create panic in people’s mind by torching vehicles and uprooting railway tracks to resist the people from exercising their voting rights.

Asked whether the administration has failed to resist BNP-Jamaat from carrying out arson, Hasan said the evil forces cannot carry out sabotage to such extents they did in 2013, 2014 and 2015 centering the 2014 general elections.

“It is our responsibility to bring it down to zero level as the government as well as the administration is working to this end,” said the minister.

Asked about talks between AL and Jatiya Party, the AL joint general secretary said discussion is going on as AL’s strategic alliance can be forged with any other political party.

Earlier during the meeting with the DRU leaders, the minister said the journalists’ platform is working very well as he remains engaged with its activities for long and he would do so in the days to come as well.

Noting that Journalists’ Welfare Trust constituted under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become a place of trust to journalists, he suggested making group insurance for all journalists of the organizations to facilitate them and their families if any member becomes ill or dies.

Under the leadership of DRU president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, the new committee members handed over a bouquet to the minister on the occasion.

