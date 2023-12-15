AL cannot give allies guarantee of winning in polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the AL cannot give the guarantee of winning to its allies as they have to win in the upcoming national elections by contesting with rivals.

“We cannot give anyone the guarantee of victory. I am the AL general secretary and I also have no guarantee of winning. I too have to fight with four people. If one of them wins, I have to accept it. There will be win or defeat here. There will be competition,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a press conference at AL President’s Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon.

He said the AL’s alliance partners have nothing to be satisfied or dissatisfied as everyone can choose own symbol in the polls.

All of them have the opportunity to participate in the polls with their respective symbols and there is no restriction to this end, he said.

About Jatiya Party, Quader said, Jatiya Party will contest in the elections with their own symbol but some candidates from the 14-party alliance will be given boat symbol.

“In the meantime, the coordinator of the 14-party alliance has been informed of our decision. Let all of them vie the elections with their party symbols. We can give boat symbol in seven constituencies,” he said.

On AL’s meeting with Jatiya Party, the AL general secretary said talks are going on with the Jatiya Party. Everyone just talks about seat sharing with different parties but this time AL is giving political importance to its allies.

Pointing out that TIB has turned into a branch of BNP, Quader said 28 parties are participating in the elections this time, while a few political parties, including BNP, are not joining it.

“TIB is now saying that if BNP does not participate in the elections, it will not be participatory. I want to know from TIB what does the participatory election mean? TIB and BNP are speaking in the same tone,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the Bangladesh’s polls will be a good instance this time as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed to hold such polls.

She has clearly said that she will set a good example at home and abroad by holding the elections in a free and fair manner, he said.

“So the country’s people are happy. BNP cheated them in the name of elections in the past. Now it won’t happen,” Quader said.

About the Victory Day programme, he said: “Our programme will begin through placing of wreaths at the Savar National Memorial. A discussion will be held on December 17. A victory procession will be brought out in Dhaka on December 18. Victory processions will be held simultaneously across the country on that day.”

AL Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Executive Member Sahabuddin Faraji were, among others, present at the press conference.