Urgent Guidelines for 2026 SSC Examinees

The Education Board has published the final schedule for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. According to the announced schedule, examinations will commence nationwide simultaneously on April 21 and continue until May 20.

The schedule was released on Tuesday (January 20) on the website of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, as well as through various media outlets.

Additionally, the Dhaka Education Board has issued 14 important guidelines for examinees.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Examinees must take their seats in the examination hall at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

2. Examinations must be conducted according to the time specified in the question paper.

3. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) examination will be held first, followed by Creative/Essay Type (Theoretical) examination, with no break between the two.

4. Examinees must collect their admit cards from their respective institution heads at least seven days before the start of the examination.

5. In accordance with the directives of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, educational institutions will provide the continuous assessment scores for Physical Education, Health Science and Sports, and Career Education subjects to the respective examination centers. Subsequently, the centers will submit these continuous assessment scores online to the board’s website along with the practical examination scores.

6. Examinees must accurately write their roll number, registration number, subject code, and other details on the OMR form of their respective answer scripts and fill the bubbles accordingly. Under no circumstances should the answer script be folded.

7. Examinees must pass separately in the Creative/Essay Type (Theoretical), Multiple Choice, and Practical sections.

8. Each examinee may only participate in the examination(s) for the subject(s) mentioned in their registration form. Under no circumstances will participation in a different subject be permitted.

9. The distribution of admit cards to examinees must be ensured at least seven days before the commencement of the examination. The head of the institution will be held responsible if any complications arise in this regard.

10. Examinees may use calculators approved by the Education Board during the examination.

11. No individual/examinee, other than the Center Secretary, will be allowed to bring or use mobile phones in the examination center.

12. The same attendance sheet must be used for recording examinee attendance in Creative/Essay Type (Theoretical), Multiple Choice, and Practical examinations.

13. Practical examinations will be held at their respective centers.

14. The score directive states that applications for re-scrutiny must be submitted online within seven days of the publication of the examination results. Details regarding the application procedure, dates, and times will be announced through advertisements in daily newspapers and on the websites of the education boards.