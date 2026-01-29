US Ambassador Meets Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer

Brent T. Christensen, the newly appointed US Ambassador to Dhaka, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer (leader) of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The courtesy meeting took place on Thursday morning (January 29). During the meeting, various important issues were discussed, including Bangladesh’s current political and economic situation, industry and trade, the upcoming national parliamentary election, state reform processes, and the Rohingya crisis.

During the meeting, US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen lauded Jamaat-e-Islami’s positive role in Bangladesh’s economic development and democratic progress. Both sides also expressed hope that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States would be further strengthened in the future.

Accompanying the US Ambassador during the meeting were Eric Gilman, Political and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Monica L. Sai, Public Affairs Officer; James Stewart, Political Officer; and Firoz Ahmed, Political Specialist.

On the other hand, accompanying Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman were Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Central Publicity and Media Department of the organization; Md. Mobarak Hossain, Central Executive Council Member; and Professor Dr. Mahmudul Hasan, Foreign Affairs Advisor.