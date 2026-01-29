Home » EC Directs Printing Presses Not to Print Election Posters
The Election Commission (EC) has instructed printing presses across the country not to print posters for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election, as the use of posters for campaigning has been completely banned. Letters have been sent to all returning officers to ensure the implementation of this decision.

EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain confirmed this information.

The relevant letter states that campaigning by rival candidates has already begun for the National Parliament Election scheduled for February 12. However, according to the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2025, no type of poster can be used for electoral campaigning.

Rule 7(a) of the Code of Conduct explicitly states, “No posters shall be used in election campaigns.”

In this context, the Election Commission has directed the relevant authorities to ensure that no contesting candidate violates the code of conduct. Concurrently, the EC has asked for administrative measures to be taken to provide necessary instructions to printing presses to cease printing election posters.

