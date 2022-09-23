US announces $170m more for Rohingyas, host communities: Blinken

The United States (US) today announced more than 170 million US dollars in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas inside and outside Myanmar as well as for host communities in Bangladesh.

“With nearly $138 million for programs specifically in Bangladesh, it (additional assistance) provides life-sustaining support to the over 940,000 Rohingyas, many of whom are survivors of a campaign of genocide and crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, and 540,000 generous host community members in Bangladesh,” said US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a press statement today.

He said the new assistance will enable the provision of food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter, and psychosocial support.

“The United States applauds the generosity of the government and people of Bangladesh and other Rohingya-hosting countries in the region,” Blinken said.

The total US assistance in response to the Rohingya Crisis has reached nearly $1.9 billion with this new funding since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh, said the Secretary of State.

Of the additional humanitarian assistance, more than $93 million was allocated by the State Department and more than $77 million through USAID.

“Recognizing that conditions in Burma (Myanmar) do not currently allow for the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return and reintegration of displaced Rohingya, we are working with the Government of Bangladesh, Rohingya, and people within Burma toward finding solutions to the crisis,” Blinken said.

He urged other donors to contribute robustly to the humanitarian response and increase support to those driven from and affected by violence in Myanmar.

The secretary of state also commended the US humanitarian partners for the lifesaving work they continue to do every day for Rohingyas.