Home / Uncategorized / Details

Mir Zahid Hasan Shakil

Sub Editor

US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine

20 January 2023, 3:34:35

The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country prepares for a new stage of war against Russia.

The package does not feature battle tanks requested by Kyiv, but includes 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, an additional 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Avenger air defense systems, and large and small munitions, according to a Pentagon statement.

“The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armored capability,” it said.

An initial 50 Bradleys were included in a more than $3 billion package announced last week.

The latest package brings total US military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion to more than $26.7 billion.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from Uncategorized

All news from Uncategorized
BD24Live.com © 2023 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive