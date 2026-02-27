US Directs Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Israel

The United States has instructed its citizens to promptly leave Israel amid fears of an attack on Iran. The country’s State Department issued this directive on Friday (February 27). Additionally, it advised against traveling to Israel for the time being.

The State Department told citizens, “Plan to depart Israel while commercial flights remain available.”

Talks between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday, but the two sides failed to reach a clear resolution. However, Washington and Tehran may meet again for discussions next week.

US President Donald Trump has amassed two aircraft carriers along with a dozen warships and several dozen warplanes in the Middle East. It is feared that if discussions with Iran fail, Trump will order an attack.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee informed embassy officials and employees who wished to leave Israel to do so immediately.

In an email sent to embassy staff, Huckabee stated, “Book a ticket on any flight you can find to any country. Then, from there, travel to the United States. But first, make arrangements to get out of Israel.”

Meanwhile, the United States is demanding that Iran completely cease its nuclear activities. They have even asked the country to dismantle its three main nuclear facilities. The US insists that any current agreement with Iran should have an indefinite term, while Iran is pushing for a fixed-term suspension of its nuclear activities.

Source: The Guardian