Prime Minister Tareq Rahman to Inaugurate Family Card in Bogura on March 10

by newsdesk
On March 10, Prime Minister Tareq Rahman will experimentally inaugurate the Family Card in Bogura. This information was announced by State Minister for Local Government Mir Shah Alam in a brief speech before Juma prayers at the shrine of Shah Sultan Balkhi (R.A.) in Bogura’s Mahasthangarh area on Friday (February 27) around 1:15 PM.

He stated that the Prime Minister is expected to visit Bogura on March 10 for the inauguration of the Family Card distribution program. This new social security initiative by the government will commence from Bogura.

Ward No. 3 of Shakharia Union in Bogura Sadar Upazila has been selected for conducting the experimental (pilot) activities of the Family Card. Field-level data collection has already begun to identify potential beneficiary families.

To ensure smooth implementation of the program, separate district and upazila committees have been formed, with the Deputy Commissioner and Sadar Upazila Executive Officer serving as chairpersons, respectively. Committees have also been established at the union and ward levels to effectively monitor and coordinate activities.

One female member from each eligible family will be registered as a cardholder. All families deemed eligible within a ward are expected to receive a Family Card. The pilot program will run experimentally for four months. Subsequently, there are plans to gradually expand it to every upazila.

