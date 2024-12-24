US national security adviser calls CA, reiterates continued support

United States (US) National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus over phone, reiterating continued US support for the democratic process of Bangladesh.

The US national security adviser called the Bangladesh chief adviser on Monday evening to discuss the issues of mutual interest, his press wing said today.

He praised the leadership of Prof Yunus in the past four and a half months after assuming the role of the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government on August 8, it said.

Jake Sullivan also commended him for the progress that Bangladesh has already made in turning around the economy and for initiating vital political, election, and other reforms.

The national security adviser, as well, thanked the chief adviser for announcing the possible election dates, and he offered continued US support for the democratic process of the country.

During the phone call, they also discussed the overall development situation in the country.

Prof Yunus thanked the US for its generous support to Bangladesh in overcoming the inherited problems.

Sullivan reconfirmed US support for the Professor Yunus-led interim government and for a prosperous, stable, and democratic Bangladesh.

The chief adviser thanked the US for its vital support in this challenging period for Bangladesh.

He recalled his meeting with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his tour to New York in September.

Prof Yunus said he is expecting reports of six major reform commissions within January.

After that, the consensus-building process will begin to prepare the nation for reforms and elections, he said.