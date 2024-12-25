Administrative Cadre Officials Demand Resignation of Commission Chairman

The Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has called for the resignation of Abdul Muid Chowdhury, Chairman of the Public Administration Reform Commission, over the 50% quota issue for the promotion to the rank of Deputy Secretary.

This demand was made on Wednesday (December 25) at the BIAM Foundation Auditorium in Eskaton, Dhaka, by Zakir Hossain Kalam, an official of the 9th BCS batch.

He stated, “The resignation of the Chairman of the Reform Commission alone will not suffice; the commission must be restructured with the involvement of all stakeholders.”

Earlier, Sohel Rana, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Power Division, said, “The 50% quota for the promotion to Deputy Secretary is discriminatory, illogical, and conspiratorial. We must also examine whether any effort is being made to weaken the state.”

On December 17, during an exchange with journalists, Abdul Muid Chowdhury, Chairman of the Public Administration Reform Commission, announced that they would recommend a 50% quota for administrative cadre officials and the remaining 50% from other cadres for promotion to the rank of Deputy Secretary.

According to the current regulations, 75% of Deputy Secretary positions are allocated to administrative cadre officials, while 25% are reserved for officials from other cadres.