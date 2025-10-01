US, UK announce fresh aid commitment of US$ 96m to Rohingyas

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) announced fresh aid commitment of US$ 96 million in the first ever High Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed this information in a post shared on his verified Facebook account.

He said the US announced a new donation of US$ 60 million and the UK US$ 36 million.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus spoke at the ‘Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar’ at the United Nations Headquarters here.

Emphasising the Rohingya repatriation as the “only peaceful solution” to the protracted Rohingya crisis, he proposed seven-point actions, including devising a practical roadmap for safe and dignified return of Rohingyas with reasonable stabilisation of Rakhine.

“As funding declines, the only peaceful option is to begin their repatriation,” he said.