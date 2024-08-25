বাংলা
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
National

Vested quarter spreading propaganda against media using student movement’s name: CA office

by Salauddin
A vested quarter is spreading propaganda against media using the name of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said Chief Adviser’s office in a message today.

“Using the name of Anti-Discrimination Student movement, the vested quarter is spreading propaganda against various media, including mainstream media of the country”, the message read.

The quarter was asking people not to collaborate with the media, which did not support or cooperate with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, it said.

The vested section also threatened that if anyone cooperates with these media, he or she will be insulted, defamed and fired, it added.

   

But, the CA office’s message said the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders have informed the Chief Adviser’s office that such letters or lists are fake ones.

They, as well, urged all not to be confused over such letters or lists.

