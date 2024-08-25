Chief Adviser urges China to relocate solar panel plants to Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus today called China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh in an effort to boost the country’s green transition and exports.

Prof Yunus made the call when Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

During the meeting, the chief adviser called for close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and asked the Chinese investors to relocate their plants to Bangladesh.

He said China has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels, but the country increasingly faced restrictions in the export market.

Chinese manufacturers “can relocate” solar panel factories to Bangladesh, which will help Bangladesh diversify exports and transition into a green economy, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said.

He also stressed the need for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China in an effort to increase economic cooperation between the two nations.

The chief adviser put emphasis on technological transfer and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming.

Yao Wen conveyed greetings of the Chinese leadership and its people to Prof Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the Bangladesh Interim Government.

The ambassador said Beijing was ready to work with Dhaka and hoped that he would “fulfill expectations of a poverty-free Bangladesh”.

“The future of Bangladesh will be better and brighter under your leadership,” he told the chief adviser.

Yao Wen said China and Bangladesh have recently upgraded their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” and added that both the nations would celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic ties next year.

China, he said, would remain committed to finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis including a ceasefire in violence-torn Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Prof Yunus hoped that China would continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance to more than one million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh.

He also recalled his fond memories in China where several universities have set up Yunus Centres and many young people have formed “Three Zero Clubs” whose members make commitment for zero contribution to climate change, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment.

He put emphasis on youth-to-youth collaboration and people-to-people connection between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy conveyed Chinese leaderships’ invitation to Prof Yunus to visit China at a convenient time.

He said Bangladesh was at the crossroads but “the people of Bangladesh will overcome the challenges”.

The Chinese ambassador handed over a cheque for US$ 20,000 to the Flood Relief Fund of the Chief Adviser from the embassy.

He said the Chinese Red Cross would also donate US$ 100,000 as humanitarian aid to Bangladesh’s flood-affected people.