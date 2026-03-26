Vibrant Parade Celebrates Independence Day

On the occasion of Great Independence and National Day-2026, a parade and fly-past commenced today (March 26) at 9:30 AM at the National Parade Ground.

President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman are present at the event. Also in attendance are the chiefs of the three armed forces, cabinet members, high-ranking government officials, and local and foreign ambassadors, among other distinguished guests.

ISPR stated that the event is open to the public. Spectators can enter through gates number 2, 3, 4, 10, and 11. For security reasons, visitors have been requested not to carry bags.

Earlier, at the dawn of the Great Independence and National Day, at 6 AM, the President and Prime Minister paid profound homage to the valiant martyrs of the Great Liberation War of 1971 at the National Memorial in Savar. They stood in solemn silence for some time, paying humble tribute to the memory of the heroic martyrs.

During this time, a smart contingent comprising members of the Army, Navy, and Air Force offered a state salute. Subsequently, the Prime Minister, accompanied by cabinet members, paid their respects.

This parade is being organized at the National Parade Ground under the guidance of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, supervised by the Armed Forces Division, and managed by the 9th Infantry Division. This year, on March 26, the parade and fly-past are being held after 18 years, marking the first such event since 2008.