Former DGFI Chief on 5-day Remand in Murder Case

A court has granted permission to take Lieutenant General (retd.) Sheikh Mamun Khaled, former Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), on a 5-day remand for questioning in connection with the murder case of Delwar Hossain in Mirpur, Dhaka, which occurred during the July mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Siddiq Azad issued this order on Thursday (March 26) after a hearing.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case and Sub-Inspector of DB Police, Kafil Uddin, presented the accused in court and sought a 7-day remand. Public Prosecutor Advocate Omar Faruk Faruki of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court argued in favor of granting the remand, while Advocate Nazrul Islam Khan Pakhi argued on behalf of the accused, seeking cancellation of the remand. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted a 5-day remand.

He was arrested from his residence in the Mirpur DOHS area of the capital earlier on Wednesday midnight.

According to the case details, on the afternoon of July 19, 2024, approximately 500 to 700 armed individuals, including the named accused, attacked protesting students and the public in the Mirpur-10 Foloppotti area. Delwar Hossain was critically injured by a gunshot during this attack.

He was first taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and then to a private hospital in Shyamoli, where he succumbed to his injuries on the morning of July 21 while undergoing treatment.