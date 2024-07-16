We have to show highest honour to freedom fighters: PM

Highlighting the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters in achieving country’s independence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said all should pay highest respect to them always so they can feel proud being freedom fighters.

“We have to show the highest honour to the freedom fighters,” she said while handing over Prime Minister’s Fellowship (PMF)-2024 at a programme at her office here.

The prime minister said all have to keep in mind that the freedom fighters had brought the country’s independence by shedding bloods during the great Liberation War in 1971 at the directive of the Father of the Nation.

Many of them had sacrificed their lives and many others became crippled to achieve the independence during the Liberation War, she said.

“So, I think, their honour will be the highest,” she added.

Once upon a time, the freedom fighters were deprived, she said, adding that she had provided all supports to them since she assumed office.

“So, they can say with proud that they are freedom fighters,” she continued.

The premier said freedom fighters are touted to be freedom fighters to her despite the fact they may have different of opinion or can be involved in other political parties.

“So, all of them are respected to me. I want the people of the country to show them due respect decades after decades,” she said.

The prime minister asked the fellows of the Prime Minister Fellowship to take responsibilities of the country prior to going abroad for higher study.

“They have many things to give. They have to develop the country further in the future,” she said.

The premier asked them to remember that they are going abroad for higher education with the fellowship at the money of the countrymen.

Keep in mind, the money which is being spent for your higher education, is the money of the people, she said.

“You have to pay special attention to serve the people,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina also asked them to work for the country and its people after returning to country upon completion of the degrees.

She said her government will give a permanent shape of the fellowship by forming a trust with enacting a law as none can stop it likewise the then BNP government.

The premier said after assuming power, the BNP government had stopped the fellowship which the Awami League government introduced after coming to power for the first time in 1996.

This year, as many as 11 persons have got PhD and 39 got masters fellowships.

So far, 308 masters fellows and 116 PhD fellows have been awarded the scholarship at the expense of around Tk 336 crore to facilitate their study at world-class universities. Of them, 215 masters fellows and 26 PhD fellows have already completed their degrees.

The fellowship is being given in three categories —government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).

The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.

The Governance Innovation Unit (GIU), Prime Minister’s Office, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the management of the PMF.

PMF fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Netherlands.

PM’s Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, spoke at the function.

GIU Director General Dr. Mohammad Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.

Some of the PhD and masters fellows expressed their feelings on getting the fellowship and thanked the prime minister for awarding them with the fellowships to help turn their dreams into reality and pledged to work for the welfare of Bangladesh and its people.

A video documentary on the fellowship was screened at the function.

Sheikh Hasina said the children are now very meritorious as they are currently studying in many famous universities across the globe at the age of technology.

“I want to tell our children to cash in on the scope created by the technology to flourish your talents,” she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh needs to move keeping pace with the technological advancement.

“We have to march ahead with same pace of the world. It is our target and we want generation after generation to pursue the target— we don’t want to lag behind,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has attached topmost priority on education following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as no nation can prosper and develop without education.

She said her government has also taken various measures that include setting up colleges, universities and offering fellowships for higher study to make sure overall development of the education.

The premier said the government has made the education multi-dimensional with setting up different types of universities such as maritime, aerospace, aviation and science and technologies.

She mentioned her government’s priority on research and science and asked the scholars to give importance on research.

The prime minister also said her government will build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

She also expressed her hope to launch the second Bangabandhu satellite in a more developed way.

“We are going to start the work of launching Bangabandhu Satellite-2 within three months,” she said.