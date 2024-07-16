BNP-Jamaat instigates quota movement: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the ongoing quota movement is being instigated by BNP-Jamaat.

A part of the quota protesters are making statements in favour of razakars and it is clear that BNP-Jamaat is provoking the movement against quota system in the government services, he said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at AL president’s office in city’ Dhanmondi.

Condemning the attack on Chhatra League centering the quota movement, Obaidul Quader said the movements which are being held targeting the country’s independence and the liberation war will be resisted. Steps will be taken on time, he added.

He said attacks were carried out on Chhatra League and general students without any instigation on Monday. About 500 leaders and activists of Chhatra League were injured in the attack, he added.

“We are expressing deep condemnation of the attack. Now they are spreading propaganda in social platform using fake pictures of Chhatra League leaders and activists,” he continued.

The AL general secretary said a vested group is behind the quota movement. In the past, BNP was depended on the quota movement and carried out arson terrorism, he said.

But, he said, they (BNP-Jamaat) didn’t become success for the strong stance of the countrymen.

He said Tarique Rahman is leading the quota movement and his party BNP is supporting the movement openly. They are trying to turn a non-political movement into a political one, he added.

He said they are distorting the statements of the Prime Minister. The Premier didn’t tell anyone of the protesters rajakar, he said.

About a comment of US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Quader strongly condemned the statements of Miller.

AL Presidium Members Dr Abdur Razzak and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General secretaries Mahabub-ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haqaue and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, were present.