West Indies white-wash Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost the third T20 international at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chittagong, going down by five wickets to the West Indies and thus being white-washed in the series.

Bangladesh had already sealed defeat in the series after losing the first two matches. In the final match, they had hoped to avoid a clean sweep, but failed.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh batted first and were all out for 151 in 20 overs. Opener Tanzid Hassan Tamim played a brilliant knock of 89 off 62 balls, but the rest of the batters failed to contribute. Romario Shepherd took a hat-trick and finished with three wickets for the West Indies.

In reply, West Indies found themselves under pressure early but eventually cruised to victory thanks to half-centuries from Roston Chase (50 off 29) and Akeem August (50 off 25).

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the top wicket-taker with three wickets. With this loss, Bangladesh complete a 3-0 series defeat.