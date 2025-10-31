Even Asif Mahmud, who opposed fascism, is now a fascist looter: Tarique Rahman

Dhaka — The general secretary of the Amar Jonotar Dal (AJD), Tarique Rahman, in a long Facebook post, sharply criticised the current political situation, fascism and the crisis of democracy.

He wrote: “No one has sealed the body of a fascist, even Asif Mahmud, who once opposed fascism, is now a fascist looter. His PS (personal secretary) and APS (additional personal secretary) corruption case is now in deep freeze. So no one is any less a fascist than anyone else. You cannot narrow the path of democracy by tagging someone as fascist. There is no release in this thief-alley.”

Referring to his own political experience, he said: “Before 5 August I had anger against the police; after getting released, I rescued the same police. I’ve melted away my anger even toward those who oppressed me. I’m alive — that itself is a lot.”

He further commented: “There is no peace without agreement; obstinacy is a sharp blade — whoever holds it will be lacerated themselves. If you hold on to obstinacy in political vendetta, no one wins; the people don’t want that bloodshed either. They want a social and political agreement which will eradicate hunger and poverty.”

On the role of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman said: “As the major party tasked with guaranteeing all parties’ voting rights, the BNP must take responsibility. The martyred President Ziaur Rahman, despite having absolute power, risked holding elections. Following that generosity, Fakhrul brother said he wants an election with participation from all.”

Addressing Jamaat‑e‑Islami (Jamaat), he wrote: “Jamaat, which acts as both the state’s and the accused-side’s lawyer, has no right to say who will contest an election and who won’t. They are not eligible for the 1971 war-crimes amnesty. They are cleverly asking for forgiveness, but during the 2023 movement they showed allegiance to the Awami League.”

He added: “Hearing the word ‘fascism, fascism’ does not sit well with Jamaat’s leader, but in every era those who come to power take on fascist character in some way. Young leaders like Asif Mahmud are now involved in local-level repression.”

Source: Facebook post by Tarique Rahman, General Secretary of the Amar Jonotar Dal.