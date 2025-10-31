What has happened has happened – now resolve the issues: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Dhaka — The Secretary General of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has blamed the interim government and the Accord Commission for the political crisis in the country caused by the implementation of the July certificate and the referendum. He has appealed to the interim government to resolve the issues.

At a conference of the campaign for popular solidarity on Friday (31 October), he said that what has happened has already happened, and now it’s time to fix the problems. He said the aim should be that everyone together moves towards elections and works for the welfare of the people.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “I believe the crisis created by the interim government and Accord Commission will pass. The people of this country have never accepted defeat, and we will not do so either.”

He added: “We must always remember one thing — this country is ours, these people are ours. We must unite them and stop all conspiracies and intrigues. We may belong to different parties and hold different opinions, but when it comes to Bangladesh, everyone should place Bangladesh first.”

The BNP Secretary General further said: “We have been with the interim government in the past and will remain in future, but they themselves must come out of the problem they have created.”