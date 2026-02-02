What is the Epstein File? Why it’s being discussed globally

The documents related to the criminal activities of sex offender and wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein, known as the ‘Epstein Files,’ have currently sparked a massive controversy in American politics.

Over the past few months, there has been immense pressure on the Donald Trump administration to release these files, with demands for transparency even emerging from within the Republican Party itself. After a long period of opposing the release of these secret documents, President Trump has finally softened his stance.

On Friday (January 30), more than three million pages of documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who was involved in money laundering and sex crimes, were released in the United States.

Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal history is extensive and controversial. The first investigation against him began in 2008 in Palm Beach, Florida, on allegations of sexually abusing a minor at his home. Although he avoided a significant sentence by using his influence to secure a plea deal with prosecutors at the time, he was still identified as a sex offender.

However, eleven years later, he was arrested again on charges of operating a sex trafficking network involving underage girls. While awaiting trial, he died mysteriously in prison in 2019, an event later ruled a suicide. During this lengthy investigation, vast amounts of documents and emails were collected from victims’ testimonies and raids on Epstein’s various properties, which are now known as the ‘Epstein Files.’

The primary reason for President Donald Trump’s name being implicated in these documents is the various pieces of information and personal communications circulating on social media. Trump, however, has claimed that he severed all ties with Epstein before the latter’s first conviction in 2008 and was unaware of any of his criminal activities.

However, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee recently released some emails exchanged between Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In one email from 2011, Trump’s name is seen to be mentioned.

The released emails reveal that Epstein had written to Maxwell that a certain victim had spent a long time with Trump at his home. The White House has confirmed that the victim in question is Virginia Giuffre.

Interestingly, Giuffre herself had previously stated that she had not witnessed Trump engaging in any criminal activity. As of now, no direct evidence of wrongdoing by Trump has been found in these released files or emails. Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he had no involvement with Epstein’s dark world. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how many more influential names will emerge once these files are made public.

Source: BBC.