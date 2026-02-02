Plot Corruption: Tulip Siddiq Jailed for 4, Sheikh Hasina for 10 Years

In two separate plot corruption cases concerning Purbachal in the capital, the court has sentenced former deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in prison. Additionally, Sheikh Hasina’s niece and British MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to a total of 4 years imprisonment (two years in each of the two plot corruption cases). Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 judge Rabiul Alam delivered this verdict on Monday (February 2) afternoon.

Furthermore, the court has fined both Sheikh Hasina and Tulip Siddiq a total of BDT 2 lakh (BDT 1 lakh in each of the two cases). The verdict also sentenced Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, the two children of Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, to 7 years in prison. Their plot allocations have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the verdict sentenced Khurshid Alam, a member of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), to 1 year in prison and fined him BDT 1 lakh. Additionally, 14 officials from RAJUK and the Ministry of Public Works have been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment each.

Earlier, after the conclusion of arguments at Dhaka’s Fourth Special Judge Court on January 18, Judge Rabiul Alam set Monday for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Following the change of power on August 5, 2024, amidst a mass uprising, various allegations of irregularities and corruption from the Awami League era came to light. In this context, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six cases in January 2025, alleging the allocation of 60 katha plots in RAJUK’s Purbachal New Town project.

Among these, verdicts have already been delivered in 4 cases against the Sheikh Hasina family. In these four cases, Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to a total of 26 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Putul received 5 years each, sister Sheikh Rehana 7 years, and niece Tulip Siddiq 2 years.