What Nicolás Maduro said in court in New York

Nicolas Maduro entered a packed courtroom in New York on Monday. He straightened his shoulders and looked at the gallery. Greet some in Spanish. Then he said, ‘I am innocent.’

The ousted Venezuelan president appeared in court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit under a black shirt. He claimed that he was abducted by US forces. He also referred to himself as a prisoner of war.

In a 30-minute hearing, Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges. He said, ‘I am a decent person. I am still the president of my country.’

The wooden-walled chambers of the Manhattan courthouse were packed with lawyers, members of law enforcement and reporters. Maduro understood that all eyes were on him. He used the courts to condemn US military operations.

At one stage the judge stopped him. Judge Alvin Hellerstein said, “There will be a time and place to talk about these things later.”

Maduro said, ‘I have been kidnapped here since Saturday, January 3. I was caught from my home in Caracas, Venezuela.’

At the end of the hearing, a man shouted from the gallery that Maduro must pay for his crimes. Maduro then said, ‘I am a prisoner of war.’ He was then taken out of the courtroom.

Maduro spoke only in Spanish throughout the hearing. He uses headphones for translation. He took notes on pen and paper. Hardly did he raise his head.

Next to him sat his wife Celia Flores. Two US Marshals were present inside the court. But no weapon was seen. Heavily armed police were on hand as they were escorted from the Brooklyn prison in armored cars in the morning.

There was tight security outside the court since morning. The area is surrounded by iron barricades. Dozens of people gathered to support and oppose Maduro’s arrest. A group held the Venezuelan flag and chanted USA Hands of Venezuela. They chant Viva Viva Maduro.

Source: BBC