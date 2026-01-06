BCCI’s new proposal to ‘convince’ BCB to play in India

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed its reluctance to play T20 World Cup matches to be held in India citing security risks. The country’s cricket governing body has officially sent a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard. However, no response has been received from the ICC so far, BCB said.

The Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the initiative to make a new proposal through the ICC to convince Bangladesh to go to India to participate in the World Cup. In order to overcome the ongoing complications, the ICC has already offered to negotiate with the BCB. It is known that this discussion can be held through an online meeting on Tuesday (January 6).

In today’s meeting BCCI through ICC may offer Bangladesh team state level security in India. However, even if such a proposal comes, the possibility of withdrawing from their position is low, BCB said. A top official of the board said that there is no opportunity to change the decision due to the ban from the government.

BCB President Aminul Islam, in response to the question whether there was any direct communication with the BCCI regarding the issue of Mustafizur Rahman, clarified that they have not had any discussion with the Indian board at the moment. He said, since this is an ICC tournament, all communication should be through ICC.

