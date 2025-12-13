What the Innocent Child of Hadi Is Saying: A Child’s Prayer Amid Gunshots

Dhaka, Saturday, December 13, 2025 — The deadly attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Mancha and a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 seat, has caused a strong reaction across the country. But behind the political and security analysis of the incident, the silent cry of an innocent child seems to be getting lost — a child who perhaps still does not understand that his beloved father is fighting for his life.

Lying on a hospital bed, the child has no words, no slogans of protest for his father. In the child’s innocent mind, there seems to be only one wish — that his father gets well soon, hugs him tightly, and protects him with love and care. This simple plea has now become a profound question facing society.

A citizen wrote on social media that if his father dies, the innocent child may never know what kind of person his father was. His father struggled for the country, stood bravely at the forefront for the nation — but the child may never learn any of this.

The writer continued, “I don’t understand politics. I am just speaking for the people, for Bangladesh. Where someone can be shot in public, none of us is safe.”

This emotional message has deeply moved many people’s hearts. The question has been raised — how many more lives must be lost before we understand that the right to live in a healthy and secure country is not a political issue, but a fundamental human right?

The attack on Hadi is not just an assault on a politician or an individual — it is an attack on a family’s dream, a child’s future, and the sense of security of the entire society. In a country where someone can be shot openly, the shadow of fear belongs not just to one person — but to everyone.

With this incident, a deep question is being voiced again — will we ever have a healthy, safe, and humane Bangladesh, or will it remain only a dream?