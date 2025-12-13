Any Kind of Mob Violence Is Unacceptable: Mirza Fakhrul

Dhaka, Saturday, December 13, 2025 — BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that any form of mob violence is unacceptable. He made the statement in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul wrote that the shooting of independent candidate Osman Hadi in the Dhaka-8 constituency yesterday was a deeply sad and unacceptable incident. The event, which occurred shortly after the announcement of the national election schedule, has sparked widespread anger across the country.

He said they expect the government to quickly arrest those responsible and ensure proper medical treatment for Osman Hadi. He also called on leaders and activists of all political parties to handle the situation with patience and restraint.

Emphasizing his stance, Mirza Fakhrul reiterated that any kind of mob violence is unacceptable and that no reckless actions should be taken.

He further urged the caretaker government to maintain law and order over the next two months, stressing that protecting the lives and property of citizens—especially election candidates—is the government’s primary responsibility. If necessary, he suggested forming a special interim security cell.

In his post, Mirza Fakhrul also mentioned that it was announced at a press conference the previous day that acting BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh on December 25. He described the day as significant for the BNP, Begum Khaleda Zia, her family, and the nation, and expressed hope that Rahman’s return would be safe and mark the beginning of better days for Bangladesh.