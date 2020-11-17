Why arson attack launched on buses again: PM

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that why arson attacks on buses have been carried out afresh while the government has been trying to keep running the country’s economy and livelihoods of its people.

“Without having any say, arson attacks on buses have been launched all of a sudden. Why and what is the reason behind it? Election is being held. They (BNP) took part in the polls just for participation. They keep the money in their pocket which they get (in the name of election). They did nothing for (winning) the election and didn’t give agents. But they want to create a situation by setting fire on buses after boycotting the election in the middle of it,” she said.

She was speaking at the parliament while taking part in the general discussion on a resolution on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life and works to pay glowing tribute to him marking the “Mujib Borsho” on the occasion of his Birth Centenary.

Hinting at the BNP, the Prime Minister asked why arson attacks on buses have been carried out once again while the government and the people on the one hand have been trying to fight the coronavirus and on the other hand keep running the wheels of the country’s economy and livelihoods of its people.

“We have been doing whatever necessary to fight the coronavirus and keep running the country’s economy and livelihoods of the people. Now the big question is what are the complaints,” she posed a question referring to measures taken by her government to offset the onslaught of the Covid-19 on the economy and livelihoods.

The PM said the government even has paid money in advance for getting the vaccine of the lethal virus once it is ready mainly to start vaccination of the people from the very beginning.

She added that said the government has announced various stimulus packages equivalent to over 4 percent of the GDP to overcome the standstill situation that was created across the globe in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, however, called upon all to work in unison to change the fate of the countrymen by building a “Golden Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

“Let us work together to change the fate of the people of our motherland. Let us build a “Sonar Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation,” she said.

After holding five days of special discussion, the resolution was passed unanimously in the parliament tonight with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

President M Abdul Hamid witnessed today’s proceedings of the parliament from the presidential box.

The Prime Minister earlier on Monday (November 9) tabled the resolution in parliament under Rule-147 (1) of the Rules of Procedure of the House to hold a special discussion on life, works and philosophy of Father of the Nation.

In the last days of discussion in the special session, Awami League lawmakers, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Emaz Uddin Pramanik, and Ali Ashraf took part in the discussion.

Jatiya Party lawmakers, Opposition Leader of the House Raushon Ershad, Deputy Leader GM Quader and Kazi Firoz Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League mainly to make a unity of the entire nation for socio-economic advancement of the country.

But, unfortunately the idea was criticized by many people and they interpreted it wrongly, she regretted.

“The Father of the Nation formed the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League as he wanted to unite the entire nation. He made the call for a unity after uniting all the classes of people. His target was to boost food production and make socio-economic development of the country’s people,” she said.

The PM said many people tried to say that Bangabandhu wanted to introduce one-party rule and thus tried to cling to power following the introduction of the programme as they took it wrongly.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had announced the programme for the second revolution aimed at making robust socio-economic advancement of the people of the country.

She added: “When Bangabandhu started implementing the programme to this end. Criticism regarding the matter started so badly and then he was brutally killed. As a result, he could not accomplish his tasks.”

The Premier said Bangabandhu amended the Constitution and took a five-year programme as his only goal was to bring smiles on the faces of the distressed people.

She continued “I believe that if he could have implemented it Bangladesh could have established as a developed country in the world within the five-year timeframe of implementing the programme. But unfortunately he was not allowed to do so.”

Referring to the speech of the Father of the Nation at the House on January 25, 1975 during the 4th amendment to the Constitution, she said that Bangabandhu said in the speech that the new system which was adopted through the amendment to the constitution is also democracy where the exploited people would have voting rights.

The PM also quoted Bangabandhu as saying, “We would have to stand against corruption, bribe, smugglers and profit mongers.”

She said Bangabandhu wanted to establish multipurpose cooperative societies across the country for the socio-economic advancement of the grassroots people.

She said that he (Bangabandhu) also had a desire to increase agricultural production through establishing the cooperatives system in 65,000 villages across the country for changing the fate of the people.

The Prime Minister said the Father of the Nation wanted to bring a change to the electoral system to make the election free from arms, money and muscle powers so that the grassroots people could be elected, she said.