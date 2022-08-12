World leaders adore Bangabandhu as a great visionary statesman

Leaders of different countries, including heads of the government, have recall the uncompromising and charismatic leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with ‘deep respect’, calling him a great visionary statesman of international stature.

The world leaders, during their visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in capital’s Dhanmondi area at different times, said Sheikh Mujib was a leader of the masses and he made his supreme sacrifice for the people.

They made their comments in the “Visitors’ Comment Book” at Dhanmondi Bangabandhu Bhaban, where the Father of the Nation and most of his family members were assassinated in an orchestrated conspiracy of reactionary forces and by a section of disgruntled and ambitious army personnel to reverse the reasons and the values of the War of Liberation so they could achieve their vicious ambitions.

During his visit to Dhaka on June 6, 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the bold leadership of Bangabandhu, saying “As a great humanist, he (Bangabandhu) was an ardent advocate of a life of quality opportunity and dignity for all human beings.

“It is a great honour and privilege to visit the memorial of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, behalf of the people of India, I pay tribute to a great leader, whose vision, struggle and sacrifices inspired a nation to freedom and fulfill its dream of a Sonar Bangla.

“The war of liberation led by Bangabandhu has few parallels in human history,” he wrote in the visitor’s book.

Indian President Sri Ram Nath Kovind said he was honourd to visit this hallowed ground, which bears testimony to the life and work of the beloved Father of Bangladesh and the inspirational leader of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“I am deeply inspired by the life of Bangabandhu and the great sacrifices family and he made to serve their countryman. I also pay humble homage to Bangamata and other family members on their untimely demise,” he commented in the visitor’s book of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on December 15 in 2021.

Kovind said the ideals and values that defined Bangabandhu’s legacy would guide the younger generations in Bangladesh and around the world as well.

On December 19 in 2017, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirm said it was a great honour for him to visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, to commemorate the great Bengalee statesman and honourable founder of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated by treacherous army officials.

More than 40 years after his passing, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is still remembered and respected as one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century, he said.

Yildirm said: “The appreciation and endearment for Turkey, for the Turkish Nation and for Mustafa Kemal Atrtork, which I have personally witnessed during my visit to Bangladesh has touched me deeply.

“I particularly would like to point out that we also harbor the same warm sentiments for the Founder of Bangladesh, the late Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and keep his memory in high esteem,” he said.

“It is a great honour to visit this Museum paying tribute to the life and accomplishment of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose lifelong struggle paved the way for Bangladesh to reach her destiny as an independent nation Bangabandhu will always be fondly remembered as an icon of democracy and self-determination,” said Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

During his visit to the museum on March 17, 2021, he said Bangabandhu’s legacy would endure for many generations to come and prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant mercy on his soul and grant him the highest ranks of Jannat-ul Firdous.

On March 20 in 2021, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was deeply touched by the tragedy of Bangladesh that took place at this place on August 15 in 1975.

“In many ways symbolise the courage and strength it infused into the people of Bangladesh to protect and cherish the freedom for which Bangabandhu sacrificed his valued life,” he said, “May this be an eternal tribute to all those, who respect life and freedom.”

On March 23, 2021, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering paid glowing homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He showed his deep respect to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

While singing its visitors’ book, Tshering wrote, “On behalf of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan, I offer my humble respect and prayers to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for giving above the manacles of foreign exploitation and blessing the nation onto a path of unprecedented peace, prosperity and stability.”

His daughter Sheikh Hasina is now fulfilling Bangabandhu’s vision of ‘Sonar Bangla’, and with each passing year Bangladesh is becoming more prosperous and its people are being “more happy”, he also wrote.

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee remembered Bangladesh’s founding President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a trailblaser who fought for establishing people’s rights and dignity in one of the most profound struggles for liberation in the twentieth century.

“With utmost respects, I pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The title of Bangabandhu bestowed on him reflects the extraordinary love that this patriot had for the people of his country,” the Indian President wrote it in the visitors’ comment book after a visit here on March 4 in 2013.

He added: “I salute this great visionary and international statesman, who worked for friendship between the people of our countries. He was a leader of the masses and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service.”

Former President of the Federal Republic of Germany Christian Wulff also called Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a great statesman, expressing his great esteem for him as “the architect and Father of the Bangladesh nation”.

“This memorial reminds us of a great statesman who fought for the rights and dignity of his people and was steadfastly committed to independence and national unity,” Wuff wrote in the book.

Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who visited the museum on September 7 in 2011, paid homage to Bangabandhu calling him a great visionary and statesman who laid a firm foundation for an independent, strong and proud Bangladesh.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led his people in their struggle for liberation through his inspired and courageous leadership,” Dr Singh added.

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on July 25 in 2011 as the Chairperson of the National Advisory Council of India.

She put her comment on the visitors’ book saying, “I pay my homage to a visionary leader and statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who demonstrated ‘resolute courage’ in the face of adversity, enduring hardships and indisposition in the quest for freedom.”

She mentioned that Bangabandhu sought to empower his people in many ways and his sacrifice and struggle for the country’s independence and people’s cherished destination would always be honoured forever.

Ms Yingluck Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Kingdom of Thailand, paid her rich tribute to the memory of the Father of the Nation. She visited the museum on December 22 in 2012.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, India, recalled the contributions of Bangabandhu to uphold the dignity of Bengali language as a mother tongue in the world arena.

Commenting on the visitors’ book of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Mamata said he was an inspiration for all freedom-loving people in the sub-continent.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the supreme commander of the Liberation War, architect and founding father of People’s Republic of Bangladesh. I pay deep respect to the memory of the great leader,” she mentioned.