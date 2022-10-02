Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pledged to retake more areas in the country’s eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.
“Throughout this week, more Ukrainian flags have been raised in the Donbas. There will be even more in a week,” he said in his evening address.
He spoke after Kyiv said its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman and the defence ministry posted a video of soldiers holding up a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag there.
Russia’s defence ministry said it had “withdrawn” troops from the town “to more favourable lines”.
Zelensky told Russians they would be “killed one by one” as long as President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, remained in power.
“Until you all solve the problem with the one who started it all, who started this senseless war against Ukraine, you will be killed one by one,” he said, calling the war “a historic mistake for Russia”.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: