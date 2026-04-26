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12 Killed, Many Injured in Lightning Strikes Across the Country

by newsdesk
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Twelve people have died due to lightning strikes in various districts across the country on Sunday (April 26). Reports of these deaths were received from separate incidents occurring from noon until evening. Many others were injured in the same incidents.

According to district administration and local sources, the highest number of deaths occurred in Gaibandha district, where five people died.

Additionally, two people died in Sirajganj district, two in Jamalpur district, one in Singra Upazila, one in Gabtoli Upazila, and one in Atwari Upazila.

Locals reported that when sudden thunderstorms began between noon and afternoon, people working in the fields were most at risk. Many who were busy with agricultural work became victims of lightning strikes during this time.

The injured were rescued locally and admitted to various hospitals. However, the condition of several of them is reported to be critical.

Meteorological experts state that the prevalence of Kalbaishakhi storms (nor’westers) and thunderstorms is higher during this period. Therefore, people have been advised not to stay in open areas and to seek shelter in a safe place during storms.

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