$2.58 Billion Remittance Arrives in 25 Days

In the first 25 days of the current month of April, expatriate income (remittance) totaling approximately $2.578 billion has arrived in the country, which is almost equivalent to $2.58 billion.

This information was disclosed in the latest updated report by Bangladesh Bank on Sunday (April 26).

Arif Hossain Khan, spokesperson for the central bank, stated that remittance inflow has remained positive until the 25th of this month. A significant growth has been observed this time, compared to $2.251 billion received during the same period last year.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, from July of the 2025-26 fiscal year to April 25, the country received a total remittance of $28.787 billion. This marks a 19.80 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Previously, in March, the country received $3.75505 billion in remittances, which is the highest in the country’s history for a single month. Additionally, expatriates sent $3.02076 billion in February and $3.17094 billion in January.

The positive trend continued towards the end of last year as well. $3.2267 billion in remittances arrived in December and $2.88952 billion in November.

Sector insiders believe that various government initiatives to send remittances through legal channels and a market-oriented dollar exchange rate are encouraging expatriates to send money via banking channels. This has a positive impact on the country’s overall economy.