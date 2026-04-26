MPs’ Duty-Free Car Import Privilege Revoked, Bill Passed

As part of efforts to reduce special privileges for public representatives, the opportunity for Members of Parliament (MPs) to import duty-free cars has been cancelled. From now on, MPs, like ordinary citizens, will have to pay the prescribed duties and taxes when importing vehicles.

A bill to this effect was passed in the session of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) on Sunday (April 26) afternoon. Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom) presided over the session.

Until now, Members of Parliament enjoyed the privilege of importing luxury cars from abroad without any duties or taxes. This new bill has completely revoked that special privilege.

According to government sources, this decision was made with the aim of reducing state expenditure and lessening the disparity between public representatives and ordinary citizens. Most members present in the session applauded the decision when the bill was passed.

Earlier, the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament resumed at 3:23 PM with the recitation of the Holy Quran, presided over by the Speaker.

It is noteworthy that for several decades, Members of Parliament had been importing cars with duty-free privileges, which had drawn criticism from the general public at various times. The new decision marks the end of that long-standing practice.