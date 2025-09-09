18 Arrested Including Mosque Imam Over Attack on Shrine in Goaland

At least 18 people, including the local mosque’s imam, have been arrested in connection with the attack on the shrine of Nurul Haque, also known as Nuru Pagla, in Goaland, Rajbari. The incident involved vandalism of a police vehicle, destruction of the shrine, exhumation of a body from a grave, and setting it on fire.

The Press Wing of the Chief Adviser’s Office confirmed the arrests in a statement on Tuesday (September 9) morning.

According to the statement, 18 individuals were detained as of this morning for crimes including attacking and injuring people, vandalizing the shrine, looting property, damaging a police vehicle, and exhuming and burning a body. Among those arrested is Latif Huzur, the local mosque’s imam, who had been absconding since the incident. He was captured early Tuesday in the Char area of Manikganj.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Md. Azad Molla (55), filed a case late Monday (September 8) over the violent attack, vandalism, looting, injuries, death, and exhumation of the body.

The violence broke out on Friday, September 5, after Jumu’ah prayers, when an enraged mob set fire to and vandalized Nuru Pagla’s Darbar in Ward No. 5 of Goaland Municipality, Rajbari. During the clashes between Nuru Pagla’s followers and the attackers, one person was killed and more than a hundred people on both sides were injured.

As police intervened to bring the situation under control, the mob attacked law enforcement officers and damaged a police vehicle, injuring 10–12 policemen. Later, the assailants exhumed Nuru Pagla’s body from his grave and burned it.