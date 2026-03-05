189 Bangladeshis Stranded in Dubai Repatriated on Special Flight

A special US-Bangla Airlines flight carrying 189 Bangladeshis, including 28 Biman Bangladesh Airlines crew members, who were stranded due to the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East, has arrived in Dhaka.

The Bangladeshis, arriving from the United Arab Emirates, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (March 5) morning.

They had been stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to flight suspensions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Relatives waiting at the airport to receive them stated that they were deeply concerned as a war-like situation suddenly erupted. Upon contacting their loved ones, they were receiving intermittent news of missile attacks, which caused widespread panic among families.

Many family members and relatives of the repatriated individuals arrived at the airport late at night after learning about the US-Bangla Airlines flight. They even observed their Sehri meal there.

Everyone expressed satisfaction upon hearing the news of the plane’s safe landing. The secure return of their loved ones brought them immense relief.