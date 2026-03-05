Home » Cabinet Meeting Presided Over by Prime Minister
Cabinet Meeting Presided Over by Prime Minister

A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Tareque Rahman. The meeting took place on Thursday (March 5) morning in the conference room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall law and order and economic situation of the country. He issued strict directives to accelerate the pace of development projects and ensure public service by maintaining transparency at all levels of administration.

It was reported that a detailed discussion took place during the meeting, particularly regarding stabilizing the market prices of essential commodities and ensuring normal supply, in anticipation of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Cabinet members and secretaries of relevant ministries were present at the meeting.

