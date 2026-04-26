1,950 MW More Power to be Added to National Grid This Month: BPDB

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has announced that an additional 1,950 megawatts (MW) of electricity is expected to be added to the national grid by the end of April. This is hoped to somewhat normalize the existing power rationing situation amidst the ongoing heatwave.

Engineer Rezaul Karim, Chairman of BPDB, stated, “We expect to receive 1,950 MW of electricity from Adani Power, Chattogram’s SS Power, and the Patuakhali-based RNPL joint venture within this month.”

He mentioned that these units are coal-fired, and although production had ceased at three power plants in Bangladesh, their operations are set to resume as a coal-carrying vessel is expected to arrive at Payra Seaport on Sunday.

The BPDB chief added that Adani Power, a foreign company supplying electricity in Bangladesh, had kept one of its two units closed for maintenance for the past few weeks. However, it is scheduled to restart from today.

BPDB officials informed that, as per the scheduled plan, 750 MW of electricity from Adani will be added to the national grid from April 26. Meanwhile, SS Power and RNPL are expected to resume supplying 600 MW each from April 28.

RNPL is a joint venture between Bangladesh’s state-owned Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL) and China’s state-owned Norinco. The plant is expected to generate 600 MW of electricity from April 28.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures are forcing many people to stay indoors, highlighting the vulnerability of urban areas alongside the strained energy system. Concurrently, the Meteorological Department has reported that a heatwave is sweeping across the country.

The Meteorological Department reported that on Saturday, the highest temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi, and 37 degrees Celsius in the capital Dhaka. Temperatures in the Jashore-Khulna region ranged between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the Energy Division stated that initiatives have been taken to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), and coal for power plants to meet the increased demand for electricity. Due to soaring demand, authorities are forced to implement power rationing.

Umme Rehana, Joint Secretary of the Power Division, said, “We are trying to keep Dhaka free from load shedding.”

According to BPDB statistics, the maximum power generation on Friday evening was 14,196 MW. On Saturday evening, the peak demand for electricity was 16,900 MW.

The potential electricity demand for the current summer season is estimated to be between 17,000 and 18,500 MW.

Source: BSS.