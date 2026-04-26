Trump Evacuated After Shooting During Dinner with Journalists

During a dinner with White House journalists at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington D.C., USA, sudden gunshots were heard. Following the incident, the country’s President Donald Trump was swiftly evacuated to safety.

The incident occurred on Saturday night (April 25) local time.

TV footage broadcast from the event showed Trump sitting at the dinner table. At that moment, a loud noise was heard in the hotel’s banquet hall. Shortly thereafter, his security detail surrounded Trump. The event was being held inside the banquet hall.

Some news outlets are reporting that the gunman has been shot and killed.

Ouija Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, stated that the dinner event would resume.

Alongside President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump was also escorted away from the dinner event’s stage. A source reported that both are in good health.

This annual dinner is organized for journalists who cover the White House, the office of the US President. Besides journalists, media personalities were also present. Panic spread among everyone after the shooting incident.

A member of the security forces told the Associated Press that a gunman entered the hotel and fired shots. However, he did not clarify whether the assailant was killed.

Following the incident, Trump praised the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said, “They acted swiftly and courageously.”

Source: Al Jazeera.