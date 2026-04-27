Lightning Kills 15 Across 8 Districts

Fifteen people died due to lightning strikes across eight districts of the country from morning till afternoon on Sunday (April 26).

Among them, five died in Gaibandha, two in Sirajganj, two in Jamalpur, two in Thakurgaon, one in Bogura, one in Natore, one in Panchagarh, and one in Sherpur. Several others were also injured.

Five people, including a student, died in separate lightning strikes in Sundarganj, Saghatta, and Phulchhari upazilas of Gaibandha. Among the five, three died at the same spot in Sundarganj. Two more were injured in these incidents. Additionally, a horse and a cow also died due to lightning.

On Sunday afternoon, three people died simultaneously in South Dhopadanga village of Dhopadanga Union in Sundarganj Upazila due to a lightning strike. One person was injured, and a cow also died.

The deceased in Sundarganj were Fuad (14), son of former UP Chairman Jahangir Alam Suja Chowdhury of South Dhopadanga village; Rafi (12), son of Al Mojahid Chowdhury Chhoton Mia; and Mizanur (20), son of Nabin Hossain. Shamin (18), who was injured in the incident, is the son of Abdul Hai Mia from the same village. Deceased Rafi was a fifth-grade student at a local school.

Meanwhile, Manik Hossain (22), a young man from Jamira Char in Phulchhari Union, Phulchhari Upazila, died along with his horse after being struck by lightning while driving a horse cart. He was the son of Shukkur Ali from that area.

Azharul Hannan, Chairman of Phulchhari Union Parishad, confirmed the matter. He told the media that the young man was returning home with his horse in the afternoon due to bad weather. On the way, a lightning strike on the char killed both the youth and his horse.

Locals told the media that Manik’s horse died on the spot due to a lightning strike while he was driving the horse cart in the afternoon. Manik was injured and taken to Saghatta Upazila Health Complex for treatment, but the duty doctor declared him dead. It is also reported that a farmer named Ali Akbar was injured by lightning while grazing cattle in Bulbulir Char of Fazalpur Union in the same upazila.

Furthermore, a 65-year-old man named Nombar Ali died in Saghatta Upazila of the district due to a lightning strike. Nombar Ali was the son of the late Kasir Uddin of Helencha village in Bonarpara Union.

Nasiul Alam Swapan, Chairman of Bonarpara Union Parishad, confirmed the matter to the media. He stated that in the afternoon, during the rain, Nombar Ali suddenly fell seriously ill due to a lightning strike while checking on his goats near his house. Locals rescued him and took him to a nearby health center, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Two people died in separate lightning incidents in Tarash and Raiganj upazilas of Sirajganj. Farmer Abdul Hamid (50) died around 4:30 PM in Betrashin village of Madhainagar Union, Tarash Upazila, while working in the field. He was the son of the late Gafur Ali.

On the same day, around 5:00 PM, Hasan Sheikh (25) died due to a lightning strike while gathering harvested rice in Mallikchan area of Dhangora Union, Raiganj Upazila. He was the son of Abdul Halim Sheikh.

Two people, including a housewife, died due to lightning strikes in Sadar and Melandah upazilas of Jamalpur. In the afternoon, Hasmat Ali Hasu (55) was seriously injured by a lightning strike while grazing cattle on a riverbank char in Charjatharthpur area of Laxmirchar Union, Sadar Upazila. He was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A cow belonging to him also died in this incident.

Meanwhile, Marjina Akter (22) was seriously injured by a lightning strike while cooking in the courtyard of her house in Karuichura village, Hazrabari municipal area, Melandah Upazila. She died on the way to the hospital. Another person, Shefali Begum, was also injured in this incident and is undergoing treatment at Jamalpur General Hospital.

Sumon (35), a young man, died due to a lightning strike in Muchikhali village, Gabtali Upazila, Bogura, while going to fetch his goats from the field. He went to the field to bring his goats when it suddenly started raining around 3:45 PM. A short while later, he died on the spot due to lightning.

Two people died in separate lightning incidents in Thakurgaon. The incidents occurred around noon on Sunday in Niamatpur and Koshadangipara villages of Pirganj Upazila.

The deceased were Laboni Akter (35), wife of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Niamatpur village, and Elias Ali (37), son of Akbar Ali of Koshadangipara village.

Meanwhile, Elias went to his field in Koshadangipara at noon to check on his crops. Suddenly, rain and loud thunder began, followed by a lightning strike. He died on the spot due to the lightning.

Samrat Hossain (26), a laborer, died due to a lightning strike while cutting rice in Chalanbil at Thenga Pakuria village, Singra Upazila, Natore. In the afternoon, as the storm and rain began, he was severely injured by a lightning strike immediately after taking shelter. He was later taken to Natore Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sarwardi (21), a tea worker, died due to a lightning strike in Atwari, Panchagarh. Two other workers were seriously injured in the incident. The accident occurred on Sunday morning while collecting leaves in a tea garden in Sonapatila village of Dhamor Union.

Deceased Sarwardi was the son of Abu Samad of Sonapatila village in Dhamor Union of the upazila. The injured are Mostafa (45) and Zaherul Islam (43) from the same area. They are currently undergoing treatment at Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Md. Abul Hasan (40), a teacher of the Islamic Foundation’s mass education program, died due to a lightning strike while cutting rice in Jhenaigati Upazila, Sherpur. The incident occurred around noon on Sunday in Purbo Chapajhora Taltola village of Dhansail Union.

Deceased Abul Hasan had been working as a teacher for the Islamic Foundation’s mass education program for about 10 years. He was a father of two sons and one daughter.

Additionally, two female students were injured by lightning at Aparajeyo Bangla of Dhaka University (DU). They were taken unconscious to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital around 5:30 PM on Sunday.

They are Sufia Akter (22) and Farah Akter (22). Both are students of East West University in Dhaka.