20 Individuals, Institutions, Including Khaleda Zia, to Receive Independence Award

The government has decided to award the 2026 Independence Award to 20 individuals and institutions, including former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, in recognition of their overall contributions to nation-building. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani informed this on Thursday.

He stated that the names of the recipients of the 2026 Independence Award were finalized at a cabinet meeting. Khaleda Zia was nominated posthumously for the Independence Award for her overall contributions to nation-building, including independence, democracy, and women’s education.

The ‘Independence Day Award’ or ‘Independence Award’ is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the Government of Bangladesh. This medal has been awarded annually on March 26, the Great Independence Day, since 1977. The award was introduced in memory of the heroic martyrs of the Great Liberation War of 1971.

This honor is conferred upon individuals, groups, or institutions in recognition of their glorious and meritorious contributions to national life.

List of Independence Award 2026 Recipients

1. Begum Khaleda Zia (posthumous) — Overall contributions to nation-building, including independence, democracy, and women’s education

2. Faujdarhat Cadet College — Liberation War

3. Major Mohammad Abdul Jalil (posthumous) — Liberation War

4. Professor Dr. Zahurul Karim — Science and Technology

5. Dhaka Medical College Hospital — Medical Science

6. Dr. Ashraf Siddiqui (posthumous) — Literature

7. Hanif Sanket — Culture

8. Bashir Ahmed (posthumous) — Culture

9. Jobeda Rahman (Linu) — Sports

10. Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) — Rural Development

11. Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury (posthumous) — Social Service/Public Service

12. SOS Children’s Villages International in Bangladesh — Social Service/Public Service

13. Md. Saidul Haque — Social Service/Public Service

14. Gono Shasthya Kendra — Social Service/Public Service

15. Maherin Chowdhury (posthumous) — Social Service/Public Service

16. Kazi Fazlur Rahman (posthumous) — Public Administration

17. Mohammad Abdul Baki, PhD — Research and Training

18. Professor Dr. M. A. Rahim — Research and Training

19. Professor Dr. Sukomal Barua — Research and Training

20. Abdul Mukit Majumder (Mukit Majumder Babu) — Environmental Conservation

Government sources indicate that the awards will be officially presented to the recipients on March 26, marking the Great Independence Day.