War Will Continue Until Goals Are Achieved: Iranian General Heydari

Iran’s top military official, Kioumars Heydari, has stated that the country will not withdraw from war until its objectives are achieved and the United States receives a harsh response.

In edited remarks published by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Heydari, the Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said, “It does not matter to us how long this war lasts.”

He further added, “We have gained experience from eight years of war, and we will only end this war when our goals are achieved and the enemy is made to regret and be disappointed by their shameful actions.”

Heydari indicated that Iran is prepared to deliver a harsh response against the United States. Drawing lessons from past war experiences, they also possess the capability to sustain a war for a prolonged period.