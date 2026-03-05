Prime Minister Cancels Two Pre-Scheduled Iftar Gatherings

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s two previously announced Iftar gatherings, organized in honor of politicians and journalists, have been cancelled. His Additional Press Secretary, Atiqur Rahman Rumen, informed this on Thursday. He stated that the decision was made considering the overall situation.

According to the Additional Press Secretary, Iftar gatherings were scheduled for March 8th in honor of politicians and for March 10th in honor of media professionals, both at the State Guest House Jamuna. However, these have been cancelled in consideration of the country’s overall situation.

However, it is learned that the Prime Minister will attend two Iftar gatherings organized at the State Guest House Jamuna on March 6th and 7th, held in honor of diplomats, orphans, and Islamic scholars (Ulema).

Earlier, the Prime Minister had stated that he would avoid lavish Iftar arrangements. The Additional Press Secretary also mentioned that this year, since taking office, the Prime Minister has been breaking his fast (Iftar) with his family members at his residence.

Each year, the Prime Minister’s office traditionally organizes state-sponsored Iftar gatherings in honor of people from various walks of life. However, this year, changes have been made to the schedule considering the prevailing circumstances.