22 killed by crane collapse on train in Thailand

At least 22 people were killed and 79 injured after a huge construction crane collapsed on a moving train. The accident happened in the Ban Thanon Khot area of Nakhon Ratchasima province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday morning, the BBC reported.

According to the police, many passengers were trapped inside the train compartment during the accident. The rescue team reached the spot and recovered 22 bodies so far. The injured have been sent to nearby hospitals, many of them in critical condition.

According to local media reports, the crane was being used in a high-speed rail project from the Laos border to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. The train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchasima in the northeast of the country at the time of the accident.

As reported by Reuters, when the huge crane fell on a carriage of the train, the other carriages of the train derailed and caught fire. This increases the number of casualties.

Initially an investigation into the cause of the accident has started. Police and rescuers said that quick steps are being taken for the safety of passengers and workers and treatment of the injured is ongoing.

