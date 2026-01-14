Home » Italy summoned the Iranian ambassador
World News

Italy summoned the Iranian ambassador

Italy has summoned the country’s ambassador over the government’s crackdown on ongoing protests in Iran. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the use of force against protesters in mass protests, summoning Iran’s ambassador.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had summoned Mohamed Reza Sabouri because the crackdown on protesters was unacceptable.

He said, Iranian men and women are fighting in the streets, shedding blood, suffering. According to him, dialogue does not mean accepting violent repression of citizens.

Large anti-government protests have been going on in Iran since December 28. The protests started due to severe economic crisis and devaluation of the currency.

The Iranian government accuses the United States and Israel of inciting the protests. About 2,000 people have died in the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran and the crackdown by security forces — Iran has officially acknowledged this information for the first time.

Source: Anadolu.

