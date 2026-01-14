Government employees are getting four consecutive days off in February. According to the list of public holidays, Holy Shabbat is scheduled to be celebrated on February 4. However, this holiday is dependent on moon sighting, so the final decision will be announced only after moon sighting.

If February 4 is declared as Shabbat, then if there is a holiday on that day, one day off on Thursday, February 5 will get four consecutive days of rest. Because the two days after Thursday, Friday and Saturday are weekends. As such, government employees will be able to spend consecutive holidays from February 4 to 7.

For government employees, it is coming up to three days holiday with one day off and four consecutive days of rest. According to calculations, four days of rest will be guaranteed if Thursday is taken off.

Ministry of Public Administration said in a notification that February 4 will be a public holiday as per the executive order. But at the same time, it has been said that the observance of Shabbat will depend on the sighting of the moon. As a result, the final holiday declaration will be based on the result of moon sighting.

Government officials said, this opportunity will allow servicemen to spend time with family and friends, participate in social and religious events and take some time off from long-term stress.

Furthermore, the government has directed the general public to be aware of the notification in advance. Employees can properly manage their office leave plans.